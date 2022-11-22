NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a man who allegedly pepper sprayed and assaulted victims in a car wash bay Sunday, Nov. 13 on Gallatin Pike.

According to police, three victims were cleaning their Ford work truck inside the Inglewood Auto Wash just before 6:30 p.m. when the suspect approached them from behind carrying a pink backpack and a weapon.

The suspect then pointed a pepper spray handgun at the victims while demanding their wallets. The victims complied while being pepper sprayed and were then assaulted. They were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to police.

The suspect fled on foot toward Gallatin Pike near McAlpine Avenue.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.