NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Monday morning in an area northeast of downtown Nashville.
Officers were dispatched to a home in the 1500 block of Luton Street just before 2:30 a.m. to respond to a shooting call.
According to Metro police, the shooting occurred near a residence located at the end of the street near Gatewood Avenue.
Officers say one person was transported to a local hospital to be treated for injuries that were sustained in the shooting. The extent of their injuries remain unknown at this time.
A suspect is not in custody at this time. Officers told a News 2 crew on scene that officials are working to determine is the suspect is still in the area.
No other information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.