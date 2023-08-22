NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed overnight at a gas station in South Nashville.
Officers were dispatched to the 860 block of Murfreesboro Pike at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug.22 to respond to reports of a stabbing.
Upon arrival, officers located a man who said he had been stabbed in the hand. Authorities reported the man was under the influence and refused medical treatment.
According to Metro police, the stabbing occurred at the Shell gas station on Murfreesboro Pike. Efforts are underway to locate the suspect.
No other information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.