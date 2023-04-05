NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a gunman who allegedly fired shots toward the front of a Division Street bar, injuring an innocent bystander who was seated inside the bar.

According to police, the suspect reportedly got into a fight inside the Red Door Saloon and was asked to leave by security. Shortly after he was asked to leave, the suspect returned, walked up to the front of the bar, and began firing into the front door, hitting a man in the leg. After firing the shots, the suspect walked down Division Street, firing into the air before fleeing in a silver Infiniti SUV.

Suspect vehicle (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department) Suspect vehicle (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police said the man was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a man who wore his hair in dreads pulled back. He appears to be in his mid-20s, according to authorities.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.