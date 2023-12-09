NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are working to identify a suspect who assaulted a locksmith at a Donelson apartment complex Friday night.
The incident happened outside Sheffield Heights Apartments on Airways Circle.
Metro police reported the suspect, who is likely a teenager, probably assaulted the locksmith while attempting to rob them.
Investigators believe the locksmith fired a weapon at the suspect, possibly wounding them.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.
No additional information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.