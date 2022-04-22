NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are working to identify a man who stole a guitar from a Green Hills hotel room Monday morning.

The theft happened at a hotel on Cleghorn Avenue around 9 a.m.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Metro police reported the suspect entered a room and took a Taylor 310E acoustic guitar after the door to the room had not been completely shut. He wore a ball cap and black eyeglasses and had been recently seen in the area of the hotel, according to Metro police.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.