NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are working to identify a man who burglarized a gas station in East Nashville and took several thousand dollars in cash and merchandise.

The burglary happened around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Citgo market located at 500 Main Street/

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Metro police reported the burglar arrived at the store in a dark-colored Lincoln sedan. Investigators believe he apparently used a tool to remove glass from the front door to make entry.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.