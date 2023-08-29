NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Detectives are working to identify a man who is accused of being responsible for multiple burglaries in the Nashville area.

Over the past several weeks, the unidentified man is accused of breaking into the Greater Mt. Zion Church on Trimble Street at least three times.

The man is also believed to have broke into Felice Family Pizzeria on Lafayette Street on at least one occasion.

On Tuesday, Metro police released photos of the wanted man that was captured from surveillance.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.