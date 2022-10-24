NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are working to identify a man who got into a fight with a customer and fired gunshots as he fled from an East Nashville gas station earlier this month.
Metro police reported the man fought with a customer at the Citgo on Main Street on Oct. 17.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
The suspect punched the customer in the face before exiting the store and firing shots at the building, according to Metro police. The man left the scene in a maroon Mercedes.
No one was injured in the incident.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.