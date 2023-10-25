NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The search for a suspect remains underway after three people were injured a shooting outside a gas station in South Nashville Tuesday night.

According to Metro police, the shooting happened at GC Mart located on 10 Fairfield Avenue on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

Three people — a man, woman and security guard — were injured in the shooting. Authorities reported that all three victims are expected to survive their injuries.

Metro police said the shooting is believed to have stemmed from an altercation that began in the parking lot.

The suspect, who has not been identified, fled the scene on Lewis Street in a white Dodge Charger, officials told News 2.

Additional details were not immediately provided. No other information was released.