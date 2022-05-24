NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police were called to a Nashville Fire station Friday night after officials said a person shattered windows with firewood.

According to officers, the incident happened at Station 3 located at 840 Meridian Street. An engine had reportedly just returned to the station after responding to a call when firefighters found Kitterell Perkins, 57, yelling incoherently.

Police said firefighters then locked down the station and tried to assist Perkins. He then allegedly picked up a piece of firewood and broke two front windows of the fire station and continued yelling.

When Perkins heard police sirens, they said he tried to run off. He was later charged with felony vandalism.