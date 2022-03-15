NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One man was charged with felony vandalism after an incident at an East Nashville business on Thursday.

Metro Police were reportedly called to Plasma Biological Center located at 3200 Gallatin Pike. Employees told officials Brian Clickner, 27, was yelling in the lobby and threatening staff before took off his shirt and walked out.

According to a warrant, when one of the employees picked up Clickner’s shirt and dropped it outside in the parking lot, Clickner chased the worker, then shattered two entry doors with his hands while shouting threats.

The business’ manager told police it would cost between $1,200 to $1,500 to repair the damaged doors.

Clickner was taken to Nashville General Hospital for injuries to his hands and was charged shortly after.