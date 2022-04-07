NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 23-year-old man was taken into custody after police said he burglarized a Green Hills home early Thursday morning.

Officials were reportedly called to a residence on Echo Hill Road around 12:13 a.m. Metro police said the homeowner called authorities after he heard noises on the second floor. A warrant said the owner and his family were asleep on the first floor and tried to access the attic door, but it was blocked from the other side.

Silas Williams (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

When officers arrived at the home, they said they found Silas Williams, 23, on the second floor at the top of the stairs. Police said he complied with officials and was taken into custody.

Responding officers searched Williams and said they found a two-inch paring knife in his pocket. The warrant said Williams told police he had been “running from the cartel due to his ex-girlfriend placing a hit on him.”

Williams reportedly traveled from Oklahoma to Texas and arrived in Nashville on a bus earlier in the day. Police said Williams told them he walked in through the unlocked front door of the home, saw the family asleep on the first floor, and proceeded to go upstairs where he barricaded himself.