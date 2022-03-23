NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man accused of ramming his truck and threatening another man while driving in Nashville was charged Tuesday night.

Officials said a male victim was driving near Old Harding Pike and Bellevue Road when a woman in his car received a call from Patrick Baker, 27. When she ignored the call, a warrant said all of a sudden Baker quickly started tailing the victim’s car.

When the victim called Baker, police said he told the victim something similar to “pull over so I can put this barrel to your head and blow your brains out.”

Baker then reportedly rammed the victim’s car and caused about $5,000.