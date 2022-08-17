NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nearly $6,000 dollars worth of tools were stolen from a garage at home in North Nashville over three separate incidents, according to a Metro police affidavit.

Detectives were assigned to investigate three related burglaries that occurred on the 1800 block of Knowles Street.

Video footage showed the suspect, Brian Frierson, entering the detached garage on three separate incidents.

Brian Leon Frierson (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Frierson is accused of entering the victim’s property from the back alley.

During the third incident, police said he arrived in a black sedan with a pry bar and walked to the back on the enclosed trailer.

He was behind the trailer for several minutes and the homeowner later discovered Frierson had caused damage to the trailer door and latch but could not make entry, according to Metro police.

Police said Frierson was seen on video attempting to gain entry to the garage with a prybar. Once he was unsuccessful, he used the black sedan to ram through the door, causing over $2,800 worth of damage.

Frierson was taken into custody Tuesday and would not admit to taking any of the tools, according to police.

He told police he goes on the property to “sell stuff,” according to the affidavit.

Frierson was booked into the Metro jail on felony vandalism charge.