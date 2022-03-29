NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man with two outstanding warrants was taken into custody Monday night after police said he was threatening people with a gun.

According to a warrant, officers were called to an apartment complex on Ridgefield Way and spoke with the building manager who said Eddie Whitelaw, 33, was threatening people in the lobby with a long rifle. Police then reportedly took the elevator up to where Whitelaw lives, and when the doors opened, he was standing there pointing the rifle at officers.

Authorities commanded Whitelaw to drop the rifle, which he placed on the ground. Whitelaw then started reaching into his vest pocket, and police said they deployed a stun gun. As Whitelaw went down, officers said another handgun fell from him.

Whitelaw was taken into custody and is faced with five charges, including two counts of assault of a first responder and resisting arrest.