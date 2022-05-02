NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman wanted in Humphreys County is now faced with new charges in Davidson County after police said she assaulted an officer overnight Sunday.

Police were called to Andrew Jackson Parkway and Lebanon Pike in Hermitage after they said Lauren White, 23, was walking in the road, asking people for rides. Officers said she was resistant to speak with authorities and refused medical treatment.

Lauren White (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

According to police documents, officials soon learned White had a warrant out of Humphreys County for a probation violation. She was then taken into custody, but while authorities tried to get her out of the patrol car, Metro police said she kicked an officer.

Officials were reportedly called back into the booking room after learning White had a crack pipe hidden on her. Authorities said she was previously warned that if she had anything illegal on her, she would not be able to take it to jail.

White is faced with multiple charges including felony contraband in a penal institution. She is not eligible for release due to her out-of-county warrant.