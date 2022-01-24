ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 37-year-old man was taken into custody early Sunday morning after police said he intentionally rammed his work van into another vehicle outside an Antioch bar.

According to a warrant, it happened around 2:30 a.m. outside Larry’s Restaurant and Lounge located on Murfreesboro Pike. Authorities said the victims were attempting to pull out of a parking space when they stopped to let Felix Morales, 37, drive past in his GMC work van.

The victims reportedly told police he then stopped, so they continued to reverse, which is when Morales started yelling and cursing at them and accelerated forward, intentionally hitting their vehicle. The warrant said Morales then got out of his work van and began threatening them.

Although the victims reported they were uninjured, officers said car parts were scattered in the parking lot, and the victim’s car showed major damage.

Officers then conducted a search and said they found crystal meth and a glass pipe on Morales. He is now faced with three charges, including aggravated assault and drug charges.