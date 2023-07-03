NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An East Nashville auto school student who police said fled to Louisiana after he came under investigation in a child pornography case has been taken into custody.

On June 13, investigators with the Metro Nashville Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit received a cyber tip claiming that explicit images had been uploaded to a Snapchat account believed to belong to 20-year-old Tavarius Cyriak.

According to police, the user had uploaded more than 100 images depicting child sexual abuse. Authorities said Cyriak subsequently admitted to downloading the images onto his phone after receiving them through his Instagram account.

An arrest warrant charging him with sexual exploitation of a minor was issued on June 14, police reported. However, when detectives went to serve it, they reportedly discovered that Cyriak had fled the city.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office later found Cyriak in his hometown of Alexandria, Louisiana, where police said he was taken into custody. Cyriak has waived extradition and will be returned to Nashville in the coming days, according to Metro police.