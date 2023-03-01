NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two young adults — one of whom is facing charges related to a mid-January shooting in South Nashville — were taken into custody Tuesday after leading police on a chase.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, on Jan. 18, a 55-year-old man was shot in the arm along Thompson Place after an argument with a man driving a black Chevrolet Cruze in the parking lot of Easy Stop n Go.

Authorities said 21-year-old Joshua Robinson was arrested on five outstanding warrants on Tuesday, Feb. 28 after he was identified as the suspect in the shooting and was found to have violated his felony probation.

Officials said detectives spotted Robinson “conducting drug transactions” in a silver Infiniti on Tuesday, but when the detectives tried to block the vehicle at the intersection of Glastonbury Road and Massman Drive, Robinson drove off.

The Infiniti reportedly fled at a high rate of speed and hit another vehicle before it was stopped at the intersection of Peabody Street and 2nd Avenue South.

According to police, both Robinson and his passenger — identified as 19-year-old Lamya Haddox — ran away, but they were taken into custody after a brief chase.

Authorities said they recovered two handguns, cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and cash from the pair.

Robinson was already wanted on three felony probation violation warrants by the time law enforcement identified him as a suspect, but then he was charged with aggravated assault and being a felon in possession of a weapon in connection with the Jan. 18 shooting, officials reported.

In addition, Robinson was charged with nine other offenses involving drugs, weapons, and evading arrest following Tuesday’s incident, Metro Police said.

Meanwhile, Haddox was reportedly charged with drug possession, evidence tampering, and evading arrest.