NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was taken into custody Tuesday after he was accused of swinging a machete at cars in the middle of a high traffic intersection in the Brick Church Bellshire area.

According to Metro Police documents, four different people called officials about the suspect, saying he was wearing an orange ski mask and waving a machete at the intersection of Dickerson Pike and Cleveland Street.

Investigators learned he reportedly walked from Family Dollar on North 1st Street where he was made racial slurs toward an employee, who was a minor.

During his arrest, authorities said they found what appeared to be a crack pipe on him.

No additional information was released.