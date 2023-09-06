NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One of Nashville’s “Most Wanted” fugitives turned himself in this week, ending a nearly nine-month long manhunt.

Brandon Martin, 42, was wanted on outstanding warrants for sexual battery and two counts of rape, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

He first appeared on the police department’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list on Jan. 4, less than two weeks after he was accused of raping a 14-year-old girl.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

In an arrest affidavit, police said the girl was staying in a hotel with a relative on Dec. 23, 2022, when Martin reportedly awoke her early in the morning and sexually assaulted her.

The girl confided in her family member, who then confronted Martin. According to the affidavit, Martin admitted to the sexual abuse and said, “Yes it happened but it wasn’t me.”

He is among at least 72 suspects who have been arrested since the police department began publishing the “Top 10 Most Wanted” list on Oct. 19, 2022.