NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One of Nashville’s “Most Wanted” fugitives who is accused of kidnapping and assaulting a woman on multiple occasions was taken into custody on Monday.

Briona Claybrooks, 20, was wanted on outstanding warrants for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault by strangulation, domestic assault, vandalism and theft of property, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

She was featured on the police department’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list on June 21, and continued to appear on the list in the weeks following. The list is made up of suspects who are considered the “most wanted” and “most violent” from each police precinct.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The six charges against Claybrooks stem from two alleged domestic violence incidents in which police said she assaulted the same woman. The first incident was reported on May 25, according to an arrest affidavit.

A woman told police Claybrooks had “pulled her to the ground” and wrapped “her hands around her neck for more than 30 seconds” during an argument. She also said Claybrooks had threatened to kill her while reportedly using her body to cover the woman’s mouth and nose.

After she got away, the woman said Claybrooks attacked her again, this time pushing a gray and black handgun into her abdomen and then hitting her on the head with the gun, according to the affidavit.

Eventually the woman was able to run across the street to a relative’s house to call 911, police reported. Claybrooks had allegedly taken the woman’s purse, which contained her cell phone and house keys.

Officers said they noticed scratches and bruising on the woman’s neck, as well as “carpet burn” on her arms and swelling and small lacerations on her temple and forehead. Less than three weeks later, police responded to another incident in which the woman said she was kidnapped.

While at a bar on June 11, the woman said Claybrooks allegedly grabbed her by the front of her shirt and forced her outside, where Claybrooks pulled out a gun and told the woman to drive her to a car parked nearby.

Once the woman dropped Claybrooks off, she reportedly followed the woman back to their shared home and trapped her inside by placing a couch against the door. She then pushed a hammer against the woman’s chin “while stating ‘you can’t leave’,” the affidavit said.

Authorities said the woman waited until Claybrooks was in another room and then “made her escape out of the house.” Claybrooks was arrested and booked into jail on Monday, July 10. She was still behind bars Tuesday with a $102,000 bond.

Claybrooks is among at least 60 wanted fugitives who have been taken into custody since the police department began publishing the “Top 10 Most Wanted” list on Oct. 19 last year. According to police, nearly 90% of tips regarding “Most Wanted” suspects have led to an arrest.