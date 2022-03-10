NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man wanted in connection with a murder investigation from last year was taken into custody Thursday.

Police say Melvin Evans, 51, was apprehended Thursday by the U.S. Marshal’s Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force in East Tennessee at a Chattanooga home.

Evans was a fugitive wanted for the murder of Jashaun Cane-Germane, 24, on May 12, 2021. Police say Evans shot and killed Cane-Germane following an argument at a Fairfield Avenue market in Nashville.

Evans will be returned to Nashville soon to face his charges.