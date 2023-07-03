JOELTON, Tenn. (WKRN) — After a fight at a bar in Joelton Friday, a 28-year-old man was charged with attempted criminal homicide.

On June 30, officers were called to Memories Bar in the 6500 block of Clarksville Pike to respond to reports of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers located a man who was suffering from several stab wounds. The stabbing victim was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center.

An arrest report stated the victim spoke with officers at the hospital and told them he was stabbed after he asked the suspect – identified as 28-year-old Oliver Deonarine – to leave the bar.

The victim said Deonarine allegedly became upset after he was asked to leave the property and began threatening other patrons inside the bar.

Once outside, a physical fight between Deonarine and the victim ensued. During the altercation, the victim told officers he suddenly felt blood coming out of his chest and became weak.

That’s when Deonarine fled the scene in a white pickup truck and the victim went back inside the bar to receive aid while waiting for medics to arrive, said an arrest report.

Shortly after the incident, officers received a call from a woman stating that her son told her “he killed a man in self-defense.” After the call, Metro police reported officers found the suspect vehicle but did not find Deonarine.

The next day, July 1, officers received a call from Deonarine’s neighbor. The neighbor reportedly told officers that Deonarine told them about the events that had occurred the night before.

Authorities reported Deonarine left the scene with his mother before police could arrive. Officers were then advised the suspect was believed to be traveling in a green Toyota Corolla.

Officers spotted the Corolla at the intersection of Antioch Pike and Avenal Avenue and were able to take Deonarine in custody after a traffic stop, according to Metro police.

While speaking with detectives, Deonarine allegedly admitted to be being at the bar and told officers he fled the scene because he was afraid he had “killed a guy.”

He now faces a felony attempted criminal homicide charge and remains in the Metro jail on a $100,000 bond.