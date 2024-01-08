NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man wanted for the deadly shooting of a 43-year-old man late last year has been taken into custody.

The incident happened shortly before 2 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 22 in the 1400 block of Brick Church Pike.

Metro police reported 43-year-old Corey Frazier has been arrested in connection with the death of Richard Wilder, 43.

Wilder was shot to death prior to crashing his pickup truck in a ditch and a pole before landing in a nearby parking lot.

Corey Frazier (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Investigators believe Wilder was shot following an argument with Frazier near the crash site. According to officials, Wilder tried to drive away after the “apparent targeted shooting,” but then he crashed.

Frazier was booked into the Metro jail Monday morning and charged with criminal homicide.