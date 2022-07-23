NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One man has been taken into custody after police say a woman was found dead outside his trailer home on Friday morning.

Metro police say Robert Lucky, 64, has been charged with aggravated assault after they discovered a 46-year-old woman dead outside his trailer located on Duncan Street.

Officers say Lucky told detectives that he and the woman were doing drugs in his trailer that Thursday when she reportedly began to act erratically.

According to Metro police, the suspect claims he attempted to hold the woman down in an effort to contain her.

Officials say the woman was found with bruising to her extremities and head and neck areas.

At this time, the Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine the official cause of death and to positively identify the woman.

Lucky is being held in the Metro Jail on a $75,000 bond.