NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man accused of shooting another man in front of Pancake Pantry earlier this month has been taken into custody.

Metro police arrested Adonis D. Washington, 22, early Wednesday morning on attempted criminal homicide charges. The arrest comes after Washington is believed to have shot a 31-year-old man over money that was allegedly owed to him.

Officers located Washington near the intersection of 4th Avenue South and Korean Veterans Boulevard. During a search, officers located a black and silver loaded pistol, a small plastic baggy of a white rock-like substance, a $50 bill with a white powdery substance and a scale with white powder residue.

The shooting happened June 8 on Third Avenue South and Malloy Street in front of the Pancake Pantry at around 5:45 a.m.

The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after the shooting where he had surgery and remained in stable condition.

Washington, who is homeless, was considered to be armed and dangerous by Metro police prior to his arrest.

Washington remains in the Metro Jail on attempted criminal homicide and drug charges.