ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is behind bars about a month after he allegedly shot at another man multiple times in a car wash in Antioch.

The shooting happened on May 10 at car wash located in the 2700 block of Murfreesboro Pike.

According to an arrest report, when officers arrived on scene, they located a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound to his right upper thigh.

Authorities reported that the victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and had lost a substantial amount of blood. He has since been discharged, according to Metro police.

On June 6, officials released surveillance video of the incident in efforts to locate the suspect, who they believed to be homeless.

An arrest affidavit said officers later identified the suspect as 27-year-old Tommy Wayne Collins Jr. based on the surveillance video.

Upon further investigation, officers discovered that Collins was arrested for an unrelated incident that involved a handgun on June 4.

Metro police determined that the gun used in that incident was the same gun that was used in the car wash shooting.

Collins was charged with felony attempted criminal homicide and remains in the Metro Jail.