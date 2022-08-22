NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person is in custody after they allegedly hit an airport police officer with their vehicle near Nashville International Airport late Sunday night.

According to Metro police, the officer was dispatched to the intersection of Donelson Pike and Knapp Boulevard just after 11 p.m. to respond to a vehicle collision.

Officials say as the officer was responding to the call, another vehicle sped past and struck the officer.

The officer was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. It remains unclear if the officer was inside or outside the vehicle during the crash.

Metro police say the individual who struck the officer is now in custody.

No other information was immediately released.