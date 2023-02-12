NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say a 19-year-old is now facing attempted criminal homicide charges after he allegedly fired shots toward a Metro Police sergeant’s vehicle late Saturday night.

The incident took place around 8:30 p.m. on Doverside Drive in the Bellshire area

According to Metro police, the sergeant was heading to a burglary call when a Toyota Camry traveling behind him fired several shots at the unmarked patrol car.

In an interview, the 21-year-old driver told authorities that the passenger, 19-year-old Steven Pointer, mistook the sergeant’s vehicle belonging to someone who burglarized his father’s business.

The driver reportedly told officers that he quickly drove away from the scene because he did not know Pointer was going to shoot at the vehicle.

Officials say the sergeant followed the Camry until it stopped on Brick Church Pike. Both the driver and Pointer were taken into custody.

Metro police say the sergeant was not injured in the incident, but two bullets did strike his patrol vehicle.

Pointer was charged for the incident. He is being held in lieu of $75,000 bond. No charges have been placed against the driver at this time.

No other information was immediately released.