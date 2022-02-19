WHITES CREEK, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have arrested a man suspected of fatally shooting a 21-year-old at a UPS facility on Whites Creek Pike Tuesday night.

The shooting happened on Tuesday in the 3200 block of Whites Creek Pike in the parking lot of a UPS facility around 4:30 p.m.

Metro police say 19-year-old Robert Darden arrived at the UPS facility in the passenger seat of a black Nissan Sentra that was driven by a woman. Police say the two pulled up next to 21-year-old De’Terrius Smith’s vehicle. Smith was a security guard at the UPS facility and left work at 3 p.m. but returned shortly after around 4:21 p.m., according to Metro police.

Police say that’s when Darden got into Smith’s vehicle where he then shot Smith. Smith got out of his vehicle and collapsed nearby. He was transported to Skyline Medical Center where he later died.

After the shooting Darden was driven away by the black Nissan Sentra. According to Metro police, Darden paid the woman to give him a ride to the UPS facility and then ordered her to drive away at gunpoint or he would kill her.

Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department

Gun Robert Darden tossed (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

TITANS detectives apprehended 19-year-old, Robert Darden, Friday night after he arrived at an apartment complex in the 200 block of Tampa Drive in South Nashville. According to Metro police, Darden fled as detectives approached and tossed a nine-millimeter pistol.

Darden was apprehended after a brief foot chase and the gun was recovered.

Darden is jailed without bail on charges of criminal homicide, aggravated kidnapping, and evading arrest for running from detectives.

At the time of the murder, Darden was free on a $15,000 bond related to a felony aggravated assault charge for pulling a gun on his own mother in March 2021, according to Metro police.

The nature of the meeting between Robert Darden and De’Terrius Smith still remains under investigation.