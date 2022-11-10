NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 41-year-old man was taken into custody a year and half after a shooting following a physical fight in South Nashville.

According to an arrest warrant, the victim was at a home on Charles E. Davis Boulevard back on June 5, 2021 when he and Earnest Davis were hanging out and drinking.

The victim told officers the gathering took a turn when Davis began making rude comments about his girlfriend. The victim told him to stop and Davis reportedly refused.

The verbal exchange turned violent when the victim and Davis got into a physical altercation, Metro police reported.

The victim told officers Davis then grabbed a gun and started shooting, striking him in the neck and right shoulder, according to the affidavit.

Authorities said the victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in stable condition.

When police presented the victim with a photo line-up, the victim was able to pick Davis without hesitation.

Davis was booked into the Metro jail and charged with felony aggravated assault, causing serious bodily injury. His bond was set for $100,000.