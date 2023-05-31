NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man wanted in connection with a January 2022 shooting and robbery was taken into custody as an unknown “John Doe” over the weekend after reportedly refusing to give police his name.

While officers were completing the arrest report, the man told them he would “tell them the truth,” and said his name was George Carter III, according to an arrest affidavit. Carter has appeared on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list for two outstanding felony warrants.

The charges against him include especially aggravated robbery and felon in possession of a handgun. Both charges date back to Jan. 8, 2022, when a shooting was reported at a home on Herman Street in Nashville.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg after responding to the home that morning, according to an affidavit. The man told police two people had entered his room, demanded money and shot him.

Another resident said he recalled hearing an argument between the man and the suspects before hearing two gunshots. Police said they found two 9mm cartridge casings near where the man said he had been shot.

After being identified as a suspect, Carter was on the run for more than a year. He was featured on Nashville’s “Most Wanted” list in Jan. 2023 and again on May 17 before officers found him in the area of Lewis Street and Perkins Street on Sunday, May 28.

According to an affidavit, officers spotted Carter and another man running away from the area while trying to serve a warrant. Police later detained Carter, but at the time, the affidavit said he “refused to identify himself and would not cooperate with police.”

Carter initially provided them with false birthdays and ages and a false social security number that came back to an unknown woman, authorities reported. The affidavit said Carter was eventually arrested as an unknown “John Doe” due to “providing false information.”

During the booking process, police said Carter tried to pass himself off as his brother. After several minutes, he reportedly gave them his real name — at which point police confirmed he had two outstanding felony warrants.

Carter is now facing an additional charge for criminal impersonation. As of Wednesday, May 31, he was still behind bars with an $81,000 bond.

He is among at least 42 wanted fugitives who have been arrested since the MNPD’s criminal warrants division began publishing the “Top 10 Most Wanted” list in mid-October last year.