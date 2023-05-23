NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 22-year-old homicide suspect was captured inside a stolen vehicle Tuesday morning with a loaded pistol and drugs.

Metro police reported Joe De Leon was charged in connection with the death Antonio Rudolfo, 19, in a church parking lot on Gatewood Avenue on Nov, 25, 2022.

De Leon was located in a stolen Lexus GS300 that was taken last week in a carjacking where the victim was also shot, according to Metro police. De Leon reportedly ran away after officers told him to exit the vehicle but he was then taken into custody.

He reportedly provided officers with a fake name and false birth date. He was then identified due to the homicide warrant for his arrest. A loaded pistol and drugs were recovered inside the Lexus, according to a release.

De Leon was additionally charged with vehicle theft, criminal impersonation, evidence tampering, evading arrest, resisting arrest and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. He is currently being held on a $525,000 bond.