NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 60-year-old man was taken into custody Sunday night after police said they spotted a drug deal at a South Nashville gas station.

Officials said around 10:45 p.m., several people were seen walking up to a minivan parked at a Mapco located at 1090 Murfreesboro Pike. Police said they observed the individuals exchanging money and receiving an item in return.

Officers then approached the vehicle and asked the driver, Carl Bell, what he was doing there. Drug paraphernalia was reportedly in plain view, and Metro police said he responded by saying he was “selling crack cocaine” at the location.

An officer allegedly asked if he had any more, and police said Bell handed them a vial with multiple crack rocks weighing around 20 grams. Officers then searched the vehicle and said they found scales, a marijuana grinder, a crack pipe and $281 in U.S. cash.