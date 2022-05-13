NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man accused of pointing a gun at a woman and her two children in an area west of downtown Nashville was taken into custody on Thursday.

According to documents from the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD), it happened at Reshas Bi-Rite market located at 717 25th Avenue North. Officers said the female victim was in the store when 24-year-old Octavius Reed went up to the victim and inappropriately grabbed her.

MNPD said Reed then followed her out of the store to her car, then pointed a gun at her and her two children who were in the vehicle. The victim then reportedly left the scene and flagged down officers who located Reed shortly after, but said he took off running.

Police said they found Reed in a backyard nearby. The gun he had on him was allegedly stolen.