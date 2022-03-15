NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man accused of murder in Davidson County has been brought back to Nashville late Monday night.

Last Thursday, the U.S. Marshal’s Smoky Mountain Fugitive Taskforce found Melvin Evans, 51, who was wanted for murder. He was found at a home in Chattanooga.

Evans was wanted out of Nashville for the fatal shooting of Jashaun Cane-Germane. According to police, on May 12, 2021, Cane-Germane had gotten into an argument inside a store with another man. The altercation continued outside, where Cane-Germane was shot at the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and Lafayette Street.

A member of the Cane-Germane’s family told News 2, the arrest of Evans is bringing them one step closer to justice.