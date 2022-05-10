NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 39-year-old woman is faced with several charges after police said she was found driving a stolen vehicle and then evaded arrest early Tuesday morning.

According to Metro police, around 12:22 a.m. Minnie Thomas, 39, was seen leaving Marley’s Market located at 141 Lafayette Street in a stolen vehicle. Officers then reportedly activated all emergency equipment attempting to initiate a stop, but she refused and continued driving on Murfreesboro Pike.

Minnie Thomas (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police said they attempted to initiate a second stop by activating all emergency equipment near J. C. Napier Street but Thomas continued driving until making a final stop near 72 University Court. At that time, officials said Thomas then got out and ran from the police.

Authorities said she made it about 50 yards until she was taken into custody. Thomas allegedly told police she had permission to drive the vehicle and did not know it was stolen. The owner of the vehicle arrived at the scene and police said he never gave anyone his consent to drive the car.

Thomas is faced with a vehicle theft charge, as well as three counts of evading arrest. She is being held in the Metro Jail on a $20,000 bond.