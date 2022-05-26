WHITES CREEK, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 23-year-old man was charged early Thursday morning after police said he fell asleep at the wheel with guns and drugs in his car in Whites Creek.

Officers reportedly found Antazeus Braden at a Shell gas station located at 501 Hickory Hills Boulevard. Metro police said he was asleep in a running car with an AR-15 rifle at his side and a handgun in his waistband. Braden allegedly tried to drive away, but officials blocked him in.

After getting out, officers searched his car and said they found nearly 70 grams of meth,1.5 grams of heroin, 31.6 grams of crack, 3.5 grams of marijuana, and .9 grams of an unknown white powder.

Braden was taken into custody and is faced with 10 different charges, including evading arrest and several drug and weapons charges.