NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man who police said left the scene of a crash back in October was arrested and booked late Tuesday night.

According to Metro police, Derek Radford, 26, fled from the crash scene on foot and left his vehicle on an interstate ramp. Officials responded and said they found a backpack in the passenger front floorboard of the vehicle with several drugs inside, including 131 Xanax pills, about 27 grams of methamphetamine, and two digital scales.

Radford is accused of leaving the scene of an accident causing over $1,500 dollars in damage, evading arrest, and failing to file an accident report.

He is faced with 16 different charges and is not eligible for release.