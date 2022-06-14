NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was charged early Tuesday morning after police said he fired a shot at another man in a vehicle that reportedly pulled into his South Nashville driveway.

According to Metro Nashville Police, the victim pulled into a driveway in the 100 block of Luna Drive at 10:26 p.m. Monday night. The victim allegedly drove there to “find and talk to his girlfriend.”

However, as he pulled up the drive, police said the resident, Jorge Castillo, 28, fired a single shot at the victim while he was in the driver’s seat. Officers said there were bullet holes in the vehicle.

Jorge Castillo (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Authorities said Castillo told them the victim pulled into the driveway at a high rate of speed, and that he was worried he would harm him. Castillo allegedly told police he was afraid after he received a threatening text message.

Castillo also reportedly told police he was handed the gun from a friend who left the scene, but police said he would not tell officers the name of that friend.

Castillo was charged with aggravated assault and was released just over two hours after he made bail.