NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is facing attempted criminal homicide charges after Metro police said he injured a woman during a drive-by shooting in a Nashville neighborhood.

Officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Gwynnwood Drive on Oct. 21 in response to a victim who had been shot.

An affidavit states once officers arrived on scene, a female victim told officers she was standing outside of a residence when an unfamiliar vehicle slowly drove past the home, turned around and fired multiple shots at her and two other women.

Court records state 21-year-old Charles Anthony Coons was seen hanging out of a window of the vehicle and fired at least 17 shots toward the women.

One of the bullets struck one of the women in the upper right thigh and another crossed through the hair of a woman, which was styled in an upward fashion, said an affidavit.

The victim reportedly told officers she and the two women jumped inside vehicles in an attempt to seek cover during the gunfire. Once she entered the vehicle, the victim told officers one of the bullets crossed over her one-year-old daughter’s lap.

According to an affidavit, the child did not sustain any injuries during the shooting. At the scene, detectives located multiple bullet defects at the residence and collected 17 shell casings.

Officers said one of the victims was able to identify Coons in a photo lineup which led to his arrest.

Coons was charged with vandalism, two counts of attempted criminal homicide and reckless aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He remains in the Metro Jail.