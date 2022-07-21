NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man smashed a Nashville gas station window with a rock and stole beer, according to Metro police documents.

Metro police reported the man, later identified as 40-year-old Calvin Covington, smashed a window at the Shell station on Fesslers Lane and stole two cases of beer.

Police said he was then spotted walking on Murfreesboro Pike carrying two cases of beer. Officers reportedly approached him and told him to stop walking.

He stated he would not stop and said police would “have to shoot him,” according to police documents.

Police said Covington started to walk away again so officers grabbed his arm to stop him. That’s when police said he dropped the beer and began physically fighting with an officer.

Covington was taken into custody a short time later. He is now facing felony burglary charges.