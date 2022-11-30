NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A local drugstore became the site of a robbery Tuesday night when a suspect demanded prescription pills and went behind the counter.

It happened at the CVS Pharmacy in the 3700 block of Hillsboro Pike.

The suspect could be seen on surveillance video approaching the pharmacy counter around 7 p.m. After speaking with one of the pharmacists, he claimed to be armed and demanded all of the “oxys.”

CVS robbery suspect (Courtesy: MNPD) CVS robbery suspect (Courtesy: MNPD)

The man went behind the counter and collected seven prescription bottles before walking out of the store.

The suspect fled in a vehicle, believed to be a silver Toyota Camry, northbound on Hillsboro Pike.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.