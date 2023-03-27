NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multiple roads are closed following the deadly “active shooter” situation at The Covenant School in Green Hills, state officials said.

Reports flooded in from the Nashville Fire Department at around 10:30 a.m. of an “active aggressor” at the school, a private Christian school for grades preschool through sixth grade.

Rebekah Hammonds with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) reported the department has placed closures on the northbound lanes of Harding Place at Hillsboro Pike, as well as the east and westbound I-440 off ramps at Exit 3 for Hillsboro Pike.

Metro Police confirmed the shooter is dead, and Nashville Fire confirmed there were multiple injuries, which officials with Vanderbilt University Medical Center later confirmed three pediatric patients were transported to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

All three had gunshot wounds, and all three were pronounced dead after arrival, according to VUMC Spokesperson Jessica Pasley.

No one other than parents with children at The Covenant School are being allowed to enter the scene, and a reunification point has been set up at Woodmont Baptist Church at 2100 Woodmont Boulevard, according to Metro officials.