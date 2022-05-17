NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is faced with several felony charges after police said he sped away from a sobriety checkpoint on Monday.

Metro police were set up on Murfreesboro Pike under the airport runway when they said Henry Adkisson pulled up but refused to roll down his window all the way. Officers said they smelled marijuana, and Adkisson was asked to put the car in park.

Police documents state that Adkisson put his car in reverse and then in neutral before putting the car in drive, and driving off as an officer attempted to open the door. The officer said the car hit his hand and elbow as Adkisson sped off.

Adkisson then reportedly proceeded to hit a wall in the tunnel and continued to drive. He was eventually taken into custody and is faced with several charges including evading arrest, reckless endangerment, and aggravated assault.