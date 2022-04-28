NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 38-year-old man was charged with aggravated arson Wednesday afternoon after a recent fire at a duplex in the Priest Lake area.

The fire happened in the 3200 block of Trails End Lane on April 11 just after 3 a.m., leaving heavy damage. Wednesday afternoon, C Minor was charged with aggravated arson after police said he started the fire inside the occupied home. Officials also said he provided a written statement.

A fire started on Trails End Lane on April 11th and was deemed arson, one man has since been charged. (WKRN)

Fire officials told News 2, that crews limited the damage to one side of the structure. No injuries were reported.

Minor was taken into custody and is being held on a $250,000 bond.