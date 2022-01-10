NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man wanted for attempted criminal homicide was arrested by Metro Nashville police Sunday night.

According to a warrant, on Oct. 21, 2021, police responded to a shooting near Albion Street. Officials said the victim was walking through Hadley Park when a familiar person came up from behind and shot him in the left hip. The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Police said surveillance video showed Jerome Jenkins, 53, running away to the Marathon Gas station on John A Merritt Boulevard., then getting into a car. The warrant said the driver of that car was interviewed, which he admitted to picking up Jenkins after he asked for a ride.

Detectives with Metro Nashville Police said further investigation and an anonymous tip led police to name Jenkins as a suspect.

Sunday, officers located Jenkins in the Buchanan Street area and said he attempted to run and struggled with authorities for several minutes before he was taken into custody.

Jenkins was charged with attempted criminal homicide and resisting arrest.