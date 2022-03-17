NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of Titans jerseys on multiple occasions was charged Wednesday.

According to police, on November 8, 2021, surveillance footage showed Orlexus Elliott, 24, and another woman go into the Tennessee Titans Pro Shop, steal several jerseys, then flee in a black Nissan Murano convertible. Police said they were the same suspects who committed a theft three days prior.

Another officer then reportedly recognized Elliott and the vehicle. Detectives checked Elliott’s Facebook page and saw the Titans jerseys posted for sale.

Police then went to Elliott’s home and showed her the surveillance footage. She then told officers she would return the stolen jerseys that day and removed the Facebook posts.

In total, police said Elliott stole $2,970 worth of items.